Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of woman in NoDa neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the man wanted for the murder of a woman found at an art studio in the NoDa community in Charlotte.

Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt.

Moore is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

Moore is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Around 5:30 a.m., police found an unresponsive female at an art studio on E. 22nd Street. The female, who was not breathing, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said how Allnutt died.

Anyone with anyone information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

