Police: Alcohol, speed factors in fatal Mooresville wreck

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after striking a tree in Mooresville Sunday night.

The city’s police and fire-rescue responders were called to a crash around 8:45 p.m. at Shearers and Poplar Springs roads for a car wreck.

When they arrived, they found Christopher Andrew Arnold, 25, seriously injured. Despite life-saving measures, Arnold died of his injuries at the scene.

Officers say an investigation revealed Arnold had been driving the car when he lost control and hit a tree. Excessive speed and alcohol are also suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

