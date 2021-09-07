NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Alcohol, speed factors in fatal Mooresville wreck

The wreck occurred Sunday night
One person is dead after striking a tree in Mooresville Sunday night.
One person is dead after striking a tree in Mooresville Sunday night.(KFVS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after striking a tree in Mooresville Sunday night.

The city’s police and fire-rescue responders were called to a crash around 8:45 p.m. at Shearers and Poplar Springs roads for a car wreck.

When they arrived, they found Christopher Andrew Arnold, 25, seriously injured. Despite life-saving measures, Arnold died of his injuries at the scene.

Officers say an investigation revealed Arnold had been driving the car when he lost control and hit a tree. Excessive speed and alcohol are also suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash
Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting
Quinterius Lamont Clinton, 27, is currently being sought by the Lancaster Police Department for...
Suspect identified as search continues after chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster
Brittany McCleave
Woman charged in deadly shooting at Conover mobile home park
Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting

Latest News

Police lights
Man taken into custody after chase ends in crash in York County
Salisbury is in danger of losing firefighters to other departments, according to a letter set...
Firefighters in Salisbury to make presentation before City Council for better pay
St. Luke's Episcopal Church Foundation Trustees present a check to Families First, Rowan as...
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation now accepting applications for grants for local non-profits
Last year our virtual Fashion Show was our most successful year. We hope that the community can...
Rise in COVID-19 cases means Partners In Learning Fashion Show will be virtual event