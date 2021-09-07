NC DHHS Flu
Person dies week after argument during basketball game led to shooting in Huntersville park

The Huntersville Police Department is still looking for information from anyone around the basketball court at North Mecklenburg Park on Aug. 29, 2021 between approximately 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died a week after an argument during a basketball game turned violent when shots were fired in a park in Huntersville.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, the Huntersville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at North Mecklenburg Park on Old Statesville Road.

When officers arrived, they found one male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Sept. 7, police said this person died from his injuries, and this incident is now considered a homicide investigation.

During the initial investigation, police say they learned an argument started during a game of basketball at North Mecklenburg Park. During that altercation, police say shots were fired and the victim was struck.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with dreads in a ponytail, tattoos on both arms, standing 5′6″ to 5′10″ tall with a slim build, in his 20s or 30s.

The Huntersville Police Department is still looking for information from anyone around the basketball court at North Mecklenburg Park on Aug. 29, 2021 between approximately 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Those with information should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

