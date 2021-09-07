NC DHHS Flu
One killed, several injured in head-on crash in Ashe County

One of the vehicles involved was owned and operated by a canoe company
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and several others were injured in a head-one crash Monday in Ashe County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the collision happened on N.C. 16 near Sussex Road. The driver of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was heading north when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2010 Ford Econoline van, authorities said.

The Ford was owned and operated by Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson and was towing a trailer with kayaks, troopers said.

A front-seat passenger in the van died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities. The driver was taken to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, while four other passengers were taken by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., troopers said.

According to the NCSHP, the driver of the Jeep was seriously injured and taken by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

The investigation into the crash continues.

