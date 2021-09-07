NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed in crash on I-77 South in Iredell County

A 2020 Yamaha MT-10 that was southbound ran off the road, overturned and collided with the end of a guardrail, troopers said.
(KOSA)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 115 words with a read time of approximately 34 seconds.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Iredell County, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 77 South near mile marker 40 around 5:10 a.m.

A 2020 Yamaha MT-10 that was southbound ran off the road, overturned and collided with the end of a guardrail, troopers said.

The driver, 32-year-old Ricardo Allen Mathias, of Mooresville, was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries at 6:15 a.m., according to the NCSHP.

Troopers said the initial investigation indicates Mathias most likely fell asleep while driving.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash
Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting
Quinterius Lamont Clinton, 27, is currently being sought by the Lancaster Police Department for...
Suspect identified as search continues after chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster
Brittany McCleave
Woman charged in deadly shooting at Conover mobile home park
Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting

Latest News

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Jeep happened Tuesday morning at Sunset Road and I-77.
One injured in crash involving tractor-trailer at I-77, Sunset Road
Tree comes down across road in Matthews
Tree comes down across road in Matthews
Tree comes down across road in Matthews
Tree comes down across road in Matthews
A police cruiser was involved in a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 77 North in...
CMPD: Two officers injured in early-morning crash on I-77 North