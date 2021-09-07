One killed in crash on I-77 South in Iredell County

This article has 115 words with a read time of approximately 34 seconds.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Iredell County, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 77 South near mile marker 40 around 5:10 a.m.

A 2020 Yamaha MT-10 that was southbound ran off the road, overturned and collided with the end of a guardrail, troopers said.

The driver, 32-year-old Ricardo Allen Mathias, of Mooresville, was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries at 6:15 a.m., according to the NCSHP.

Troopers said the initial investigation indicates Mathias most likely fell asleep while driving.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.