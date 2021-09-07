One injured in crash involving tractor-trailer at I-77, Sunset Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Traffic has slowed following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Sunset Road in Charlotte.

A WBTV employee got photos of the collision involving a tractor-trailer and a Jeep.

The crash has blocked the on-ramp to Interstate 77 North.

According to Medic, one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium Huntersville.

