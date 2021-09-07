NAACP calling on CMS to address COVID-19’s impact on students’ behavioral issues

This article has 207 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg chapter of the NAACP is calling on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to do more to protect kids from COVID-19 and help them deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

The group is scheduled to speak publicly Tuesday morning where they’ll give more specifics. One thing the NAACP wants is for CMS to focus more on how COVID has impacted behavioral issues with kids.

They want a program that will address the mental and emotional impacts of bringing students and staff together, in large groups, after they were apart for over a year. NAACP members said also said the district’s safety protocols in place don’t go far enough.

Currently, masks are required in CMS school buildings and buses, regardless of vaccination status. Plus, if anyone tests positive for the virus cannot come to school for 10 days. Anyone who had close contact with a positive person is notified as soon as possible.

Quarantine, however, may not be required for everyone if schools can figure out if those students and/or staff wore masks.

The Mecklenburg County Chapter of the NAACP will speak at 11 a.m. at Harding University High School.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.