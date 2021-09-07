NC DHHS Flu
Man taken into custody after chase ends in crash in York County

Deputies said traffic in the area will be slow moving as they work to clear up the wreck the suspect was involved in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man has been taken into custody after a chase in York County ended in a crash Tuesday morning and the suspect ran from the vehicle, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were at Highway 274 at Handcock Crossing in Lake Wylie after the law enforcement chase ended with the crash.

Deputies and a K-9 then began searching for the man. Within 10 minutes of a tweet going out about the situation, the YCSO tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.

