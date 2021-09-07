NC DHHS Flu
Five additional arrests made in York County child exploitation operation

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Five more arrests have been made in York County’s “Operation Home Alone” that targets potential child predators, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the additional arrests come after further follow-up investigation of the suspects who did not travel to perpetrate sexual crimes, but did commit criminal sexual offenses.

The charges include first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual exploitation of a minor, and dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, law enforcement said.

The five charged are:

  • Jeffery Dennis Rape, 61 of Heath Springs, S.C.
  • Larry Donell Rogers, 67, of Greenville, S.C.
  • Matthew Ray Bolick, 53, of Charlotte, N.C.
  • Carl Lee Tayor, Jr., 48, of Hickory, N.C.
  • Caleb Israel Strope, 21, of Indian Land, S.C.
The five arrests are in addition to the 10 arrests made in April. Back in March, the York County Sheriff’s Office, along with 13 other state and federal law enforcement agencies, participated in an online child exploitation investigation called “Operation Home Alone.”

Related: 10 arrested in York County child exploitation operation: ‘These predators are out here’

The operation took place at several different spots, including an abandoned home in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

“Let this send a strong message to any child predator, if you hunt our children you will become the hunted,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

The investigation is now concluded, authorities said.

