First Alert for possible thunderstorms on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front is moving in and could impact your afternoon tomorrow.

PM T-storms possible

Warm and muggy Wednesday

Then cooler and less humid

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The rest of this evening should be quite nice. Temperatures are running a bit above average, but the limited humidity certainly helps. Tonight’s low will fall to the upper 60s.

Muggy meter (First Alert Weather)

A cold front will move in on Wednesday. It will bring the possibility of thunderstorms. This isn’t the case where everyone will definitely get a storm, but the possibility does exist that just about anyone’s afternoon could be disrupted by one. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it will be on the muggy side before the front passes.

After it moves through, Thursday and Friday will be quite nice. Highs will be in the mid-80s and the humidity will be low. After a few morning showers clear the area on Thursday, we should be dry for the rest of the week.

The weekend looks good, too. Highs will be in the upper 80s but it won’t be too humid. Rain chances will be low not only through the weekend but into next week.

Futurecast rainfall (First Alert Weather)

Highs will be close to 90 degrees next week.

Hurricane Larry continues to be a Category 3 storm. It does look like it will weaken to a Category 2 and remain that way as it continues to head north and away from us. There will still be strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches, though. There is another disturbance in the Gulf we are watching as well. This has a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days.

It looks to move over Florida and bring them rain but should stay out of our hair. However, we will be monitoring it into next week as it likely moves back out into the Atlantic.

Make it a great evening!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.