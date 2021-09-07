First Alert: Just one chance for rain between now and the weekend

This article has 276 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly sunny skies are in the forecast today with afternoon readings in the upper 80s and nothing more than a stray pop-up thundershower. We’ll stay dry tonight with mild overnight lows in the 60s.

Temperatures continue to run above-normal

Cool front Wednesday triggers a few showers

Nice drop in the humidity level late-week

A cold front will move into the Carolinas from the north by late Wednesday triggering a few thundershowers. Highs will hold in the upper 80s in advance of the front Wednesday.

A few spotty prating showers may linger into Thursday morning; however, drier conditions are expected Thursday afternoon into Friday with lowering humidity and high temperatures in the seasonal mid-80s both days.

Rain chances look low over the weekend with enough sunshine to push afternoon readings to the mid to upper 80s Saturday and upper 80s to near 90° on Sunday.

Rain chances look low over the weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Hurricane Larry, a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic Ocean, is still a category three - major - hurricane but has its highest winds have now backed down to 120 mph. Hurricane Larry is forecasted to curve away from the United States East Coast, however, the powerful tropical system will pass close to Bermuda by Thursday and continue to push large swells, creating dangerous rip current along the Carolina beaches the rest of this week.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

