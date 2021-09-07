NC DHHS Flu
Firefighters in Salisbury to make presentation before City Council for better pay

By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury will make a presentation during the Tuesday meeting of the Salisbury City Council to ask for better pay and benefits.

On July 24 the Salisbury Professional Firefighters Local 2370 sent a letter to Mayor Karen Alexander, the Salisbury City Council, and the City Manager. In the letter, representatives note that the “compensation provided to Salisbury Fire Department employees is currently less than that of all surrounding full-time departments.”

The letter notes that the Salisbury Fire Department recently earned a coveted Class 1 ISO, which is the highest rating a fire department can receive.

The Salisbury Fire Department “runs the significant risk of losing many experienced, highly-trained professional firefighters through lateral hiring,” the letter says.

“Unfortunately, lack of compensation and benefits are threatening to undermine the operational integrity of the department while also endangering the well-being of its dedicated employees,” the letter says. “Even through various levels of promotion, Salisbury Fire Department employees still fall below other comparable departments in the rate of pay. Coupling that with the loss of raises during the 2020 calendar year only intensified the pay discrepancies.”

The organization would like to see immediate pay increases for the Salisbury Fire Department, and a pay study that would make long-term changes to pay and benefits for employees.

This link to a page on the City of Salisbury Fire Department website shows current compensation: SFD Compensation.

The City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Twitter account. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period can do so by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker before 5 p.m. at bake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

