Crash closes portion of I-485 outer loop in Charlotte

A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the I-485 outer loop at Providence Road is shut down in both directions as of 1 p.m.

Emergency vehicles are trying to access the scene.

“Use extreme caution if you’re in the area,” the CFD said in a tweet.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

