Caldwell Co. school goes to remote learning after COVID-19 cluster discovered

Officials say four students and eight staffers at Dudley Shoals Elementary School have tested positive
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - An outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has forced the shutdown of a Caldwell County elementary school and put students back into remote learning for at least a week.

Officials say four students and eight staffers at Dudley Shoals Elementary School have tested positive for the virus. Forty-four people in all have been quarantined so far.

Principal Ryan Cooper says the primary issue in the school’s shutdown was the COVID-19 cluster among staff. More than half of the eight positive cases involve school bus drivers and among the 44 people quarantined is more than half of one grade level’s teachers “and we can’t get substitutes for them,” said Cooper.

Officials, in consultation with the health department, decided the best course of action was to shut down the school until next week and put the 500 students on remote learning until then.

“It was the right call,” said Cooper.

Parents on Tuesday said they are frustrated but understood why the school was doing it. Kristy Johnson says she had to take the week off from work to be at home with her 8-year-old. She hopes this will be the last shutdown of the school this year.

Across the Caldwell County School system, where 11,000 kids go to school, more than a thousand of them are in quarantine at this time, said officials.

