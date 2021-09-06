Woman killed in crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died in a crash Sunday evening in east Charlotte.

Police responded to the wreck around 8:20 p.m. on Idlewild Road.

Officers found a 2017 GMC Sierra with front-end damage and a 2009 Cadillac DTS with damage to the passenger side.

The passenger of the Cadillac, 79-year-old France Mobley, was taken to the hospital where she died.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Cadillac was driving east on Idlewild Road and was attempting to make a left-hand turn on the E Independence Expressway on-ramp when he turned into the path of the 2017 GMC Sierra that was traveling west and in the right lane.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor for either party. The driver of the Cadillac was screened for impairment by alcohol and was found not to be impaired.

