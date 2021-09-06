NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman killed in crash in east Charlotte

The passenger of the Cadillac, 79-year-old France Mobley, was taken to the hospital where she died
(WMBF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died in a crash Sunday evening in east Charlotte.

Police responded to the wreck around 8:20 p.m. on Idlewild Road.

Officers found a 2017 GMC Sierra with front-end damage and a 2009 Cadillac DTS with damage to the passenger side.

The passenger of the Cadillac, 79-year-old France Mobley, was taken to the hospital where she died.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Cadillac was driving east on Idlewild Road and was attempting to make a left-hand turn on the E Independence Expressway on-ramp when he turned into the path of the 2017 GMC Sierra that was traveling west and in the right lane.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor for either party. The driver of the Cadillac was screened for impairment by alcohol and was found not to be impaired.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting
Police lights
Police: Man shot by officers after attempting to run them over with car in Catawba Co.
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County
Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash

Latest News

Man dies in head-on collision outside of uptown Charlotte
John Paton Blough, 45, was charged.
Man charged after chase on I-85 in Rowan County
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting