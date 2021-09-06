NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged in deadly shooting at Conover mobile home park

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday.
Brittany McCleave
Brittany McCleave(Source: Catawba County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting overnight in Catawba County.

Officials said Brittany McCleave is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man inside a trailer at a Conover mobile home park.

McCleave was booked into the Catawba County Detention Center. She is scheduled for a first appearance on Tuesday.

Stay WBTV for more information as it comes in.

