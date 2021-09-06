Woman charged in deadly shooting at Conover mobile home park

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting overnight in Catawba County.

Officials said Brittany McCleave is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man inside a trailer at a Conover mobile home park.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday.

McCleave was booked into the Catawba County Detention Center. She is scheduled for a first appearance on Tuesday.

Stay WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.