Woman charged in deadly shooting at Conover mobile home park
The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting overnight in Catawba County.
Officials said Brittany McCleave is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man inside a trailer at a Conover mobile home park.
McCleave was booked into the Catawba County Detention Center. She is scheduled for a first appearance on Tuesday.
