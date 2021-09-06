NC DHHS Flu
WBTV Hurricane Tracker: Larry is still a large, dangerous hurricane

Hurricane-force winds extend out 70 miles from the center.
Larry remains a Category 3 hurricane.
Larry remains a Category 3 hurricane.(Source: WBTV)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Larry is still a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph.

It is moving northwest at 12 mph. This is a huge storm! Hurricane-force winds extend out 70 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds extend out about 175 miles.

Thankfully, Larry is out over the ocean and plans to stay there. All models are agreeing that the storm will continue to head north and away from the U.S.

However, if you are headed to the beach this week, expect choppy water and strong rip currents due to the storm.

