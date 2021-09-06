Warm and muggy through midweek with scattered rain for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few spotty rain showers are possible tonight and Tuesday with scattered rain and a few storms possible for Wednesday.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with muggy conditions through Wednesday.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Staying muggy for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stray shower Tuesday, with scattered rain for Wednesday.

Upper 80s through Wednesday, with mid-80s by Thursday and Friday.

Jason Myers Monday evening forecast (WBTV)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the mid-60s for the Piedmont with lower 50s in the mountains.

Muggy conditions will continue tonight with a stray shower possible.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday looks dry overall, yet another cold front will move into the region by late Wednesday into early Thursday, setting off a few more rain showers.

A few spotty rain showers may linger into Thursday morning, with drier conditions expected late Thursday into Friday, as high temperatures warm into the mid-80s both days.

Next weekend looks to feature high temperatures in the upper 80s with a stray shower possible.

Hurricane Larry, a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, continues to churn in the Central Atlantic Ocean with current winds of 125 mph.

Hurricane Larry is forecasted to curve away from the United States East Coast, yet the powerful tropical system will pass close to Bermuda by Thursday.

The biggest impacts for the Carolinas, will be a rough surf and higher rip current risk for the beaches this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

