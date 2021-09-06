NC DHHS Flu
Three people shot outside lounge in Charlotte

CMPD says it appears that three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident.
The incident happened on Sept. 5. outside of Lituation Lounge off Independence Boulevard....
The incident happened on Sept. 5. outside of Lituation Lounge off Independence Boulevard. (CMPD-generic)(John Sparks / WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot outside a lounge in Charlotte on Sunday, police say.

The incident happened on Sept. 5. outside of Lituation Lounge off Independence Boulevard.

CMPD says it appears that three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident.

Officials did not provide any other details about what happened.

