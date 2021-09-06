Three people shot outside lounge in Charlotte
CMPD says it appears that three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot outside a lounge in Charlotte on Sunday, police say.
The incident happened on Sept. 5. outside of Lituation Lounge off Independence Boulevard.
Officials did not provide any other details about what happened.
