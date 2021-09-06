Three people shot outside lounge in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot outside a lounge in Charlotte on Sunday, police say.

The incident happened on Sept. 5. outside of Lituation Lounge off Independence Boulevard.

CMPD says it appears that three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident.

Officials did not provide any other details about what happened.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.