Tens of thousands of travelers expected to pass through CLT on Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airport officials are expecting a lot of flyers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday as people prepare to head back home from the Labor Day holiday.

They’ve estimated about 200,000 travelers will have passed through the airport over the long holiday weekend.

Last Friday, industry officials said the biggest surge would be about 27,000 passengers. On Monday, that number is expected to be around 24,000.

Shortly after 6 a.m., CLT hit a surge as a line of Delta passengers stretched back through the Southwest Airlines ticketing area.

Those who are flying are reminded that face masks are a must.

Airport officials also strongly encourage travelers to arrive much earlier than their flight departure time, if possible. That’s due to higher traveler volume and the construction happening at CLT, meaning ticketing and bagging locations are not necessarily at their normal spots.

Last, passengers are asked to be patient. The Federal Aviation Administration reports a 300% increase in unruly passengers so far in 2021, compared to all of last year.

There is also some concern that gatherings this Labor Day could lead to a COVID-19 surge.

According to health officials, daily cases averaged more than 153,000 this week, while cases topped 1 million nationally. That’s nearly 10 times the number of weekly cases from the Fouth of July.

Experts are encouraging travelers to get tested if they went to any large or maskless gatherings over the Labor Day holiday.

