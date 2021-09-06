NC DHHS Flu
SC wildlife scientists and zoo team up to save gopher frogs

By AP
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Wildlife scientists and a South Carolina zoo are teaming up to save endangered gopher frogs.

The Department of Natural Resources says the survival rate of the eggs and tadpoles for the frogs is extremely low.

Wildlife scientists find the eggs in Lowcountry wetlands and Riverbanks Zoo raises them in captivity. Scientists say that allows both groups to use their strengths.

Wildlife scientists are also working to restore habitat for gopher frogs, so the eggs and tadpoles have a better chance to survive.

Officials say several hundred frogs have been saved through the South Carolina program and similar efforts in North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

