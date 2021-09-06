Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, search underway for suspect

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A search is underway after a police chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County Monday.

Police say they are looking for the suspect in Lancaster and are asking residents to stay away from multiple roads in the area. The incident is taking place in the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road and Riverside Road just after 12 p.m.

Avoid the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road & Riverside Road if at all possible while officers search for a... Posted by Lancaster PD on Monday, September 6, 2021

Police are asking residents to avoid the area if at all possible while officers search for a suspect.

Officials say this is an active SLED investigation. Anyone with information on this suspect should call Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

