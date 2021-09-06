NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, search underway for suspect

The incident is taking place in the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road and Riverside Road just after 12 p.m.
The incident is taking place in the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road and Riverside...
The incident is taking place in the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road and Riverside Road just after 12 p.m.(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A search is underway after a police chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County Monday.

Police say they are looking for the suspect in Lancaster and are asking residents to stay away from multiple roads in the area. The incident is taking place in the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road and Riverside Road just after 12 p.m.

Avoid the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road & Riverside Road if at all possible while officers search for a...

Posted by Lancaster PD on Monday, September 6, 2021

Police are asking residents to avoid the area if at all possible while officers search for a suspect.

Officials say this is an active SLED investigation. Anyone with information on this suspect should call Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Man shot by officers after attempting to run them over with car in Catawba Co.
One dead, two others injured in shooting in north Charlotte
16-year-old killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County
Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash

Latest News

Brittany McCleave
Woman charged in deadly shooting at Conover mobile home park
EPA officials say they are aware of increased emissions at the New Indy facility in Catawba, SC...
EPA investigating emissions increase caused by ‘black liquor’ overflow at New Indy facility in South Carolina
A police cruiser was involved in a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 77 North in...
CMPD: Two officers injured in early-morning crash on I-77 North
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator