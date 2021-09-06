NC DHHS Flu
Police search for missing man with medical issues last seen gathering luggage at CLT

Officers were called by members of George Edwards’ family who requested a welfare check.
George Edwards was last seen gathering his luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
George Edwards was last seen gathering his luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old man who was last seen at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to Charlotte police, officers were called by members of George Edwards’ family who requested a welfare check.

Edwards flew into CLT on Sept. 5 and was supposed to be picked up by family members, authorities said. When they arrived at the airport, the man was no longer there.

According to the CMPD, Edwards was last seen gathering his luggage at the airport. Police said he has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.

Anyone who has seen Edwards should call 911 immediately.

