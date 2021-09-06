NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man shot by officers after attempting to run them over with car in Catawba Co.

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot by police officers after he attempted to run them over with his car in Catawba County, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on 4th Avenue NW in Conover for a family issue to assist an elderly man, police told WBTV.

Police said two patrol cars came to the house, and that’s when the son of the elderly man rammed his car into one of the patrol cars.

Officers told WBTV that the officers got out of their cars and the man tried to run them over, and that’s when both officers shot at him.

The man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SBI is investigating.

Police have not identified the officers involved in the shooting.

No other information was provided.

