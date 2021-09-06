NC DHHS Flu
Police cruiser involved in early-morning crash on I-77 North

The collision happened a little after 3 a.m. Monday at the Sunset Road exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 North in Charlotte is back open after a crash involving a police cruiser.

The collision happened a little after 3 a.m. Monday at the Sunset Road exit. The road reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic for more information.

Check back for updates as they come in.

