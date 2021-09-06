NC DHHS Flu
Panthers guard John Miller put on reserve/COVID-19 list

Monday’s announcement came less than a week before the Panthers’ season opener against the New York Jets.
(via Carolina Panthers (custom credit))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have placed veteran guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The announcement was made late Monday morning. Panthers staff did not disclose whether or not Miller had tested positive or if he was quarantining because of a close contact.

According to the announcement, vaccinated players who test positive can rejoin the team, if asymptomatic, with two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive are out at least 10 days.

