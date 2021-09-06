Panthers guard John Miller put on reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have placed veteran guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The announcement was made late Monday morning. Panthers staff did not disclose whether or not Miller had tested positive or if he was quarantining because of a close contact.

#Panthers place guard John Miller on reserve/COVID-19 listhttps://t.co/Zaw9tL2eYu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 6, 2021

According to the announcement, vaccinated players who test positive can rejoin the team, if asymptomatic, with two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive are out at least 10 days.

Monday’s announcement came less than a week before the Panthers’ season opener against the New York Jets.

