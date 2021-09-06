NC DHHS Flu
Pandemic unemployment benefits end for thousands of North Carolinian residents

unemployment office
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Federal unemployment benefits connected to the pandemic are coming to an end for nearly 10 million American’s and more than 100,000 North Carolinians.

Initially, the jobless received a $600.00 weekly check from April through July of 2020. Congress reduced the payment to $300.00 a week in December.

A number of American’s are still job searching from home during the ongoing pandemic. Economist, James Kleckley, says it’s exponentially harder for less fortunate North Carolinians.

“It could be childcare problems; it could be continuing problems with the pandemic,” Kleckley said. “People don’t want to go back to work where they might catch something.”

As of now, North Carolina has reinstated certain unemployment benefits to the way they were prior to the pandemic.

In order to receive help, applicants must fit the following criteria:

  • Unemployed due to no fault of their own.
  • Physically able and available for work.
  • Actively seeking jobs

David Hollinger is the managing partner of Texas Roadhouse in Greenville. He hopes the end of extra unemployment benefits and the availability of the vaccine will encourage folks to work in person again.

“The hope is that we have a higher applicant flow,” Hollinger said. “We run our operation at about 105 employees and we usually run with about 150 employees.”

Meanwhile, Kleckley believes only time will tell if ending the added unemployment benefits will hurt or aid America’s working class.

“It’s going to be several months going forward before we really understand the effect of that compensation going away,” Kleckley said.

For more information on unemployment resources, CLICK HERE.

