One killed in Gastonia traffic crash

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the crash happened on Laurel Lane at Robinwood Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was killed in the collision, police said.

According to the GPD, Laurel Lane is closed between Robinwood Drive and Castlegate Drive.

Drivers should watch for police direction in the area.

