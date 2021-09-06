NC DHHS Flu
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash

The crash happened on Laurel Lane at Robinwood Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the crash happened on Laurel Lane at Robinwood Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was killed in the collision, police said.

According to the GPD, Laurel Lane is closed between Robinwood Drive and Castlegate Drive.

Drivers should watch for police direction in the area.

