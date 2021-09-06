More people looking for career changes during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As federal unemployment benefits end Monday for millions of Americans, many job seekers aren’t just looking for a job, they’re looking for a new career.

A recent jobs report indicates more than 55% of working Americans changed jobs or are looking for a new job this year.

But why is that?

One therapist says her clients say they’re looking for new opportunities, more flexibility, and better pay.

Experts say every industry is seeing the effects of what some analysts are calling the Great Resignation. And it’s happening right here in Charlotte.

Some of the industries that are the most affected are the service industry and education.

“I still do have that guilt of not being with kids every day, I still have that and miss that part of it,” said Brianna Ingram, a former elementary school teacher. “But it wasn’t going to be helpful for the kids if I was so stressed out that that I couldn’t give them what they needed.”

Ingram said she decided she needed a change when teaching got so stressful last year. She now works in sales for an education technology company.

“All teachers can agree that last year was out of control. Especially when the going the back and forth with the in-person to online,” she said. “Really at the all-time high when we had kids in the classroom and teaching online.”

Ingram said she knew before the pandemic she wanted a change and wanted to get out of a classroom environment at some point in her career. But she said when the pandemic was at it’s worse, she knew it was finally time.

“I think COVID pushed a lot of people to take their mental health a lot more seriously because you’re stuck at home. And if you’re stuck at home, you can’t go out, you can see your family and you have a job that’s really stressing you out so much, something’s got to give,” she said.

On top of that stress, money came into play as well.

“There’s no more room to grow in teaching or to make more money and that was a big part of it too while living in a city where rent just keeps going up,” Ingram said.

Therapist Veronda Bellamy says this is the conversation thousands are having right now.

“People have in the last year and a half have had the chance to really think about what priority is. Like really what is most important. Is it important for me to work for someone that I’m unhappy with,” Bellamy said.

Bellamy says she’s encouraging her clients to follow their dreams and passions and create the life they want.

Labor experts say there are multiple reasons that people are looking for new jobs. A recent poll said things like more security, more money, and flexibility in work schedules were some of the biggest reasons people were looking for new jobs.

