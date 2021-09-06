Midday Update: A few Labor Day showers before heating back up again

This article has 223 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 6 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may have to dodge a few showers today, but they should be quick movers!

30% shower chance

Highs in the mid 80s

90° by midweek

We continue to bounce back and forth between summer and fall. We had a beautiful weekend but now the clouds, showers and humidity are back. There’s a 30% chance for showers this afternoon. Highs will be close to average - in the mid 80s.

The humidity has already started to return, and it will do so even more for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s tomorrow and close to 90° on Wednesday. The humidity will make it feel like summer again. A cold front will move through on Wednesday and bring the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We will feel the effects of the cold front on Thursday and Friday after the front passes. Highs will go back to the mid 80s and the humidity level will drop. There’s a 30% chance for showers on Thursday but Friday looks to be dry.

Weekend temperatures will start to climb again. We’ll return to the upper 80s or low 90s. However, without the high humidity, it shouldn’t feel half bad. Rain chances will be low.

Have a happy and safe Labor Day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

