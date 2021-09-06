Man dies in head-on collision outside of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a head-on collision just north of uptown Charlotte on Sunday.

Police said 44-year-old Damon Jermaine Blackwell died at the scene.

Officials said the crash happened on Parkwood Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 2004 Mazda RX-8 and a 2017 Toyota Camry in the road with extensive front-end damage.

Blackwell, the driver of the Mazda, died. The driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed that the Mazda was traveling north on Parkwood Avenue at a high rate of speed and entered a curve in the road to the right. The Mazda traveled too fast and crossed the double yellow lane divider into the opposing lanes and struck the Camry head-on.

Police said Blackwell was not wearing a seatbelt., which was traveling south on Parkwood Avenue.

According to police, impairment is suspected for Blackwell, but toxicology is pending.

