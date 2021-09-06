NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged after chase on I-85 in Rowan County

Suspect is mental health advocate in South Carolina
John Paton Blough, 45, was charged.
John Paton Blough, 45, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man known for his work with mental illness faces new charges after he was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement on Monday in Rowan County.

John Paton Blough, 45, was arrested on Monday morning on charges of felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor flee to elude with a motor vehicle in Rowan and Forsyth County, and hit and run with property damage in Rowan and Davidson County.

The arrest was made at I-85 and Highway 52 in Salisbury. Bond was set at $9000.

Additional details will be released on Tuesday.

Blough is well-known in the Greenville, SC, area as an advocate and speaker for mental health issues. In a 2019 incident, Blough, who was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence, pleaded guilty to aggravated breach of peace.

On his website, Blough describes himself as founder of an advocacy group called Rehinge. He writes that he lives with bipolar disorder and says “manic episodes” are responsible for his criminal record.

“I never had a criminal record before my manic episodes, but I ended up receiving multiple misdemeanor and two felony convictions—one for assaulting (spitting on) a jail intake officer and a second for threatening the life of a public official, both while incarcerated,” Blough wrote.

Blough is due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting
Police lights
Police: Man shot by officers after attempting to run them over with car in Catawba Co.
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County
Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash

Latest News

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting
Steve Crump's first live shot from the scene of the Sept. 11 attacks
WBTV’s Steve Crump remembers reporting live from New York City covering the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001
Steve Crump's last live report from New York City after the Sept. 11 terror attacks
Steve Crump's last live report from New York City after the Sept. 11 terror attacks