Homicide investigation underway on E. 22nd St. in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in Charlotte early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the homicide unit was called to East 22nd Street where one person has been pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

This comes after a deadly Sunday in Charlotte that saw two people killed and four others injured in two separate shootings.

A 16-year-old was killed and two others injured in a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity Road.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on Springview Road.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody in either of these shootings, or what the motives were.

