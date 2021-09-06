NC DHHS Flu
A high risk for rip currents along Carolina beaches, as Hurricane Larry passes to our east

Hurricane Larry is a powerful, category 3 hurricane, with winds of 125 mph
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Larry is a powerful, category 3 hurricane, with winds of 125 mph, and is expected to maintain its category 3 status through Thursday, as the system approaches Bermuda.

We do not anticipate a direct hit along the U.S. East Coast, yet this intense hurricane will move near Bermuda late Wednesday into Thursday.

As Larry passes about 800 miles east of the Carolina coast on Thursday, rip currents and large waves will develop for the Carolina beaches, so beachgoers should use extra caution in the water this week.

There is also a weather disturbance around the Yucatan Peninsula, that is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico and over the Southeast U.S. by midweek, which could take on more tropical characteristics when it moves back over the warm Gulf Stream of the Atlantic, later this week.

We are nearing the normal peak of tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean (around mid-September); and the Atlantic Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

