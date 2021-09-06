A few showers for Labor Day, but not a wash-out

This article has 236 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through but will lose a lot of steam on the way.

30% chance for showers

Highs in the mid 80s

Hotter toward midweek

A cold front is on the move as we speak. It is bringing morning showers to the mountains and foothills. However, as it makes progress, it will also be dying out. Any of us could see a stray shower or thunderstorm today but it shouldn’t be too heavy or stand in your way too long. Highs will be in the mid 80s with just a bit more humidity than yesterday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like summer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s as another cold front approaches. Rain chances will be low tomorrow but will go up to 30% on Wednesday.

Showers will be here and there the next seven days. (Source: WBTV)

After the front moves through, we will go back to highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will take a break.

It isn’t too early to start thinking about next weekend! It will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Yes, the humidity will stay in check!

Hurricane Larry is still going strong. The Category 3 storm isn’t a threat to land but if you’re at the beach, expect dangerous rip currents.

Have a happy and safe holiday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

