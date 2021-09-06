NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A few showers for Labor Day, but not a wash-out

A cold front is bringing morning showers to the mountains and foothills.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 236 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through but will lose a lot of steam on the way.

  • 30% chance for showers
  • Highs in the mid 80s
  • Hotter toward midweek

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

A cold front is on the move as we speak. It is bringing morning showers to the mountains and foothills. However, as it makes progress, it will also be dying out. Any of us could see a stray shower or thunderstorm today but it shouldn’t be too heavy or stand in your way too long. Highs will be in the mid 80s with just a bit more humidity than yesterday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like summer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s as another cold front approaches. Rain chances will be low tomorrow but will go up to 30% on Wednesday.

Showers will be here and there the next seven days.
Showers will be here and there the next seven days.(Source: WBTV)

After the front moves through, we will go back to highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will take a break.

It isn’t too early to start thinking about next weekend! It will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Yes, the humidity will stay in check!

Hurricane Larry is still going strong. The Category 3 storm isn’t a threat to land but if you’re at the beach, expect dangerous rip currents.

Have a happy and safe holiday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Man shot by officers after attempting to run them over with car in Catawba Co.
Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County
One dead, two others injured in shooting in north Charlotte
16-year-old killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
1 killed, 2 injured in north Charlotte shooting
One killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte

Latest News

A few showers for Labor Day, but not a wash-out
A few showers for Labor Day, but not a wash-out
Hurricane Larry brings a higher risk for rip currents this week at Carolina beaches
Hurricane Larry brings a higher risk for rip currents this week at Carolina beaches
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
You may need an umbrella at times on Labor Day Monday
You may need an umbrella at times on Labor Day Monday
You may need an umbrella at times on Labor Day Monday