Do you need your car tires balanced or your wheels aligned?

Car tire care is pretty simple (as long as you stick to a routine schedule). However, like any other car part, sometimes your car tires can throw you for a loop and leave you wondering what you need to do to restore them to their former normal performance. Our Charlotte auto service center is here to talk tire balancing versus wheel rotations so you can decide which is necessary for your ride to get things back to normal on the road.

Car tire balancing: A quick guide

Balancing your car tires gets rid of uneven distribution of weight, which can cause your tires to become “lumpy”, wear unevenly, and give you a less-than-smooth performance. Additionally, if left unchecked, unbalanced tires can lead to issues with your suspension and other car parts (which means a hefty repair bill). It’s a solid practice to have this car care scheduled for every 5,000 - 7,500 miles. Here are some signs you’re due for car tire balancing:

You notice that your car tires have uneven wear on them.

Your car has been sitting in one spot for a while, which can lead to flat spots on the tires.

You feel vibration from your tires when you’re in motion - you’ll likely feel it on the steering wheel, floorboards of your N Charlotte Toyota, and your seat. (The silver lining? Where you feel the vibrations can help our techs diagnose which tires need to be balanced.)

You recently drove through a pothole or over a curb - this can cause damage to your tires.

Wheel alignments: What you need to know

Wheel alignments, on the other hand, has to do a lot with how your car steers. Wheel alignments are directly related to your N Charlotte Toyota’s suspension and steering and if you don’t get this auto service routinely, you can do a lot of damage to a lot of parts (not to mention get into an accident or collision). Here are some signs you’re due for a wheel alignment:

Your car is pulling to the left or right, even when your steering wheel should be sending you straight.

Your tires are squealing (and you’re not peeling out or whipping around a corner).

Your steering wheel is off-center even when you’re driving in a straight line.

When you hit the gas, your steering wheel vibrates.

Your tires are wearing out very quickly or wearing very unevenly.

Whether you need a car tire balance or a wheel alignment, Toyota of N Charlotte is the place to get it. Our trained Toyota techs can get you and your ride back on the road in no time. Call us today to schedule an appointment at (704) 659-2025, or stop by and see us in person. We’re conveniently located just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville at 13429 Statesville Road.