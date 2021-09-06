Deadly crash in Charlotte closes roads for hours
Independence, Idlewild and Conference roads reopened around 2 a.m. Monday.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash Sunday night in Charlotte left at least one person dead and several roads closed for a number of hours.
Independence, Idlewild and Conference roads reopened around 2 a.m. Monday.
The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.
WBTV is working to learn more about the crash and who was killed.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.