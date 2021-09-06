NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deadly crash in Charlotte closes roads for hours

Independence, Idlewild and Conference roads reopened around 2 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash Sunday night in Charlotte left at least one person dead and several roads closed for a number of hours.

Independence, Idlewild and Conference roads reopened around 2 a.m. Monday.

The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

WBTV is working to learn more about the crash and who was killed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Man shot by officers after attempting to run them over with car in Catawba Co.
Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County
One dead, two others injured in shooting in north Charlotte
16-year-old killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
1 killed, 2 injured in north Charlotte shooting
One killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte

Latest News

A police cruiser was involved in a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 77 North in...
Police cruiser involved in early-morning crash on I-77 North
Deadly crash in Charlotte closes roads for hours
Deadly crash in Charlotte closes roads for hours
Police cruiser involved in early-morning crash on I-77 North
Police cruiser involved in early-morning crash on I-77 North
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
Man charged with DWI after 1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte