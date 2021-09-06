NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Counterfeit jewelry intercepted, would have been worth $5 million if real

Customs and Border Protection seized about 500 fake jewelry items that would have been worth...
Customs and Border Protection seized about 500 fake jewelry items that would have been worth more than $5 million if authentic.(Source: CBP/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. government has seized hundreds of fake Cartier jewelry items that would have been worth more than $5 million had they been authentic.

Customs and Border Protection said officers in Cincinnati, Ohio, found nearly 500 counterfeit bracelets and rings.

They were in two shipments from China and Hong Kong. The fake jewelry was heading to residences in Florida and Mississippi before seizure.

The agency’s trade experts said the shipments also contained non-counterfeit jewelry.

Customs and Border Protection said it’s seen a rapid growth of counterfeit goods because of e-commerce sites. Handbags, wallets, apparel and jewelry are most likely targets.

Consumers can protect themselves from wasting money on fake merchandise:

  • Purchase goods directly from the trademark source or from authorized retailers.
  • Know the typical prices of the product. If the items are priced well below value, it could possibly be counterfeit. If the deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.
  • Signs of legitimate websites include customer service contact information and return policies.
  • Review Customs and Border Protection’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Man shot by officers after attempting to run them over with car in Catawba Co.
One dead, two others injured in shooting in north Charlotte
16-year-old killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte
Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
1 killed, 2 injured in north Charlotte shooting
One killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
George Edwards was last seen gathering his luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Police search for missing man with medical issues last seen gathering luggage at CLT
Banksy's half-shredded artwork is going on sale again.
Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction
Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash