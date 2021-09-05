You may need an umbrella at times on Labor Day Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will be possible on Labor Day Monday as a weakening cold front moves into the Carolinas.

Despite the cold front, temperatures will remain warm, with mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, and around 90 degrees for Wednesday.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Scattered rain showers and a few storms develop for Labor Day Monday.

Warmer, and feeling muggy through midweek.

Mid-80s for Thursday and Friday, with upper 80s next weekend.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, as a cold front approaches the Carolinas, with a few rain showers possible in the mountains.

Overnight low temperatures remain in the 60s, with a muggy feel.

A weak cold front will continue to move into the Carolinas on Labor Day Monday, setting off scattered rain showers during the day.

The best chance for rain will be for the NC mountains Monday morning, with better chances for the Charlotte Metro area from late morning to late afternoon. Monday afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-80s around Charlotte, to lower 70s in the mountains.

Temperatures will stay around 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday looks drier overall, yet another cold front will move into the region by Wednesday, setting off a few more rain showers.

A few spotty rain showers may linger into Thursday, with drier conditions expected for Friday, as high temperatures warm into the mid-80s both days.

Next weekend looks to feature high temperatures in the upper 80s, with a stray shower possible.

Hurricane Larry, a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, continues to churn in the Central Atlantic Ocean with current winds of 125 mph.

Weather data continues to suggest that Hurricane Larry will curve away from the United States East Coast, yet the powerful tropical system will pass close to Bermuda by Thursday.

The biggest impacts for the Carolinas will be a rough surf and higher rip current risk for the beaches this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

