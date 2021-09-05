Things are heating back up again!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have had a few really nice days lately. Today and Labor Day will still be good days - but they will be a little hotter.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Upper 80s today and Labor Day

More 90s this week

Rain chances?

Today and Labor Day will be a tad warmer than the last few. Highs will reach the upper 80s each day. Today will be almost completely dry.

There’s a chance for morning showers in the mountains tomorrow and just a few stray showers or a thunderstorm on Labor Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will take us close to 90° again.

There’s a 20% shower chance on Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

That front will drop our temperatures a bit for Thursday and Friday. Highs will return to the mid-80s and rain chances will be low into next weekend.

We are tracking Hurricane Larry through the Atlantic. The storm will produce dangerous rip currents along our beaches.

Otherwise, it will remain out over the ocean as a Category 3 storm for the next few days. It will move just east of Bermuda but is not expected to harm the land.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

