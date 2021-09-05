NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is sacked by Charlotte defensive end Markees Watts (0)...
Charlotte upsets Duke in first win against Power 5 opponent in program history
Rankin Lake Park
Body found in Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park identified as 28-year-old man
‘I miss being here’: Clemson, Georgia fans get out early as Bank of America Stadium preps for...
‘I miss being here’: Clemson, Georgia fans get out early as Bank of America Stadium preps for packed Top 5 matchup
South Carolina residents have been without the federal unemployment aid boost since Governor...
Two months after S.C. eliminates unemployment benefit boost, data shows a change - but some don’t see it
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
More than 5,000 quarantined after 367 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits
A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup