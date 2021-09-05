NC DHHS Flu
One killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in north Charlotte.

Police responded to Springview Road around 4 a.m. where three people were found with gunshot wounds.

One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No other information was provided.

