16-year-old killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in north Charlotte.

Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity Road.

Police said a male teenager died at the scene.

Police said two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and to the neck.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

