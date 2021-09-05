Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon on I-85 in Rowan County.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near mile marker 76.

Troopers say 51-year-old Marcel Audrey Djedje, from Charlotte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Djedje was driving southbound in a Nissan Sentra when he drove into the median and struck the concrete wall, according to troopers. The driver then traveled off the road to the right, struck a ditch and the car overturned and struck several small trees.

Troopers say speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash and the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Officers say there were no other injuries.

