‘I absolutely love it’: Participants enjoy great weather, running on I-277 during Charlotte’s ‘Around the Crown’ 10k

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,000 runners hit the Charlotte streets on Sunday for the “Around the Crown” 10k.

The race was back in full swing after being scaled down last year. WBTV was proud to sponsor this event. Plus, runners enjoyed beautiful weather conditions with sunny skies and lower humidity.

Runners started their marks at First Ward Park. The special thing about “Around the Crown” is that runners and participants went on I-277, which was blocked off to traffic.

The interstate makes up about three miles of the six-mile course. Runners told WBTV the run was tough but worth it.

“The race was great,” said runner Carol Laverpool. “I have not run six miles in a very long time, but thank goodness for other cross-training, the course had a good number of elevations and flats. Running on the highway was fantastic. I absolutely love it.”

WBTV’s very own John Carter was in attendance, and he had the honor of announcing the winners of today’s race.

There were specific traffic measures in place to ensure safety, and this year there are also health and safety protocols to consider as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The inner loop of I-277 was shut down from about 3 am until around noon on Sunday.

This was the third “Around the Crown” race, but the first one in-person since 2019.

Last year, there was an alternative race. So people ran virtually and others came out for a running race where they had, for about seven days straight, there were runs out of Camp North End.

“This is awesome for us as event directors, but it is also awesome for the running community,” organizer Brian Mister said. “They are excited to be out here in person and still doing it safely.”

On Saturday, runners picked up their race packets in Camp North End.

The organizer gave WBTV a rundown of the COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We have told them they want to wear a mask in the starting crowd, they certainly can,” Mister said. “All of our staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves when we are at the stations, and it is out on the highway, so it’s about five lanes wide.”

