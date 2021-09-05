NC DHHS Flu
Hurricane Larry brings a higher risk for rip currents this week at Carolina beaches

By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Larry is maintaining its powerful, category 3 hurricane status with winds of 125 mph, and is expected to maintain its category 3 status through Wednesday, as the system approaches Bermuda.

We do not anticipate a direct hit along the U.S. East Coast, yet this intense hurricane will move near Bermuda late Wednesday into Thursday.

As Larry passes to our east this week, rip currents and larger waves will develop for the Carolina beaches, so beachgoers should use extra caution in the water.

There is also a weather disturbance around the Yucatan Peninsula, that is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico and over the Southeast U.S. by midweek, which could take on more tropical characteristics when it moves back over the warm Gulf Stream of the Atlantic, later this week.

We are nearing the normal peak of tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean (around mid-September); and the Atlantic Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

