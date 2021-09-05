NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Court rules Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute

Court rules Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute
Court rules Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a gay substitute teacher was wrongfully fired by a Roman Catholic school after he announced in 2014 that he was going to marry his longtime partner.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn ruled Friday that Charlotte Catholic High School and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Charlotte violated Lonnie Billard’s federal protections against sex discrimination.

The ruling says Billard posted about his upcoming wedding in October 2014, and was informed by an assistant principal several weeks later that he no longer had a job with the school.

The defendants said they fired Billard not because he was gay, but because he engaged in advocacy.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I miss being here’: Clemson, Georgia fans get out early as Bank of America Stadium preps for...
‘Great to be back’: Thousands of fans pack uptown Charlotte as Georgia clips Clemson in major college football clash
Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is sacked by Charlotte defensive end Markees Watts (0)...
Charlotte upsets Duke in first win against Power 5 opponent in program history
Rankin Lake Park
Body found in Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park identified as 28-year-old man
Man killed in single-car crash on I-85 in Rowan County
South Carolina residents have been without the federal unemployment aid boost since Governor...
Two months after S.C. eliminates unemployment benefit boost, data shows a change - but some don’t see it

Latest News

Most Americans favor a higher federal minimum wage - CBS News poll
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘No way that is COVID-free.’ Mecklenburg health leader skeptical of Duke’s Mayo Classic
Teen fired shots into football crowd, left for Outer Banks family vacation, police say