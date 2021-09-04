Warmer temperatures ahead with a few rain showers by Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild mornings and warm afternoons will continue throughout our Labor Day Weekend.

A few rain showers are possible for Labor Day Monday with spotty rain chances continuing through midweek this week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Partly cloudy and upper 80s for Sunday afternoon.

Spotty rain showers are possible for Labor Day Monday.

Upper 80s to around 90° through midweek next week.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild across the Carolinas with low temperatures in the lower 60s around Charlotte, to mid-50s in the mountains.

Sunday will continue the warming trend, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front will move into the region on Labor Day Monday, setting off a few rain showers.

The best chance for rain will be for the NC mountains Monday morning with a few spotty rain showers around Charlotte into Monday afternoon.

Warm temperatures return for Monday, despite the cold front with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will stay around 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

High temperatures get back into the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Next weekend looks to feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with isolated rain showers.

We are closely monitoring Hurricane Larry, a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic with current winds of 125 mph. Weather data continues to suggest that Hurricane Larry will curve away from the United States East Coast, yet the powerful tropical system will pass close to Bermuda by Thursday.

The biggest impact for the Carolinas will be a rough surf for the beaches next week.

Enjoy the rest of your Labor Day Weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.