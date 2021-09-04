NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘A more normal experience:’ Fans excited for Duke’s Mayo Classic

The River Road Tailgaters drove up from Athens Georgia to see their team play. It’s a decades-old tradition they’re continuing this season.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of fans are pouring into the Queen City this weekend as the Georgia Dawgs and Clemson Tigers face off at the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The two teams will play at the Bank of America Stadium Saturday, Sep. 4, at 7:30.

“Somebody’s gonna come out a winner and somebody’s gonna come out a loser. We hope it’ll be the Dawgs,” said Georgia fan Alan Verner.

“I think it’s safe to say that I’m confident in my Tigers this weekend,” said Clemson fan John Jennings.

The River Road Tailgaters drove up from Athens Georgia to see their team play. It’s a decades-old tradition they’re continuing this season.

“We’ll follow the team wherever they take us,” Verner said.

David Huber and his family drove up from Atlanta - he’s rooting for the Tigers and soaking up the start to what he hopes will be a normal football season.

“This is probably the biggest game we’ve seen in two years,” Huber said.

No matter the team, fans say they’re amped up and ready to tailgate after the pandemic canceled a majority of games and events last year.

“Trying to catch up from last year having a very different football season and we’re looking forward to a more normal experience and Charlotte is a great town, great atmosphere, good football town,” Verner said.

“I’m glad we’re getting through that and we’re excited about a new year and this is a great way to kick off a new year against Clemson here in Charlotte, so we’re [really] excited to be here,” said Georgia fan Mack McClung, Georgia Fan.

“Great weather, great fans, the best team will win,” Huber said.

It’s set to be a jam-packed weekend with College Game Day and the big game but fans say you should still be cautious against COVID-19.

“I feel like a lot of people kinda have COVID in their rearview mirror right now which, you gotta love the optimism but you gotta stay on your toes. You gotta really understand we’re still in the thick of this especially in a lot of different marginalized parts of our community,” Jennings said.

All guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces inside of Bank of America Stadium, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
East Iredell Middle School was the first to go to virtual learning.
Five Iredell County schools going fully virtual due to COVID case increase
Rankin Lake Park
Body found in Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park identified as 28-year-old man

Latest News

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is sacked by Charlotte defensive end Markees Watts (0)...
Charlotte upsets Duke in first win against Power 5 opponent in program history
‘A more normal experience:’ Fans excited for Duke’s Mayo Classic
‘A more normal experience:’ Fans excited for Duke’s Mayo Classic
Community Conversation: The importance of street names and knowing when to change them
Community Conversation: The importance of street names and knowing when to change them
The fire damaged a house on Pinewood Avenue in the Oakland Heights neighborhood.
Four displaced in Rowan County house fire, officials believe fire was set