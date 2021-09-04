‘A more normal experience:’ Fans excited for Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of fans are pouring into the Queen City this weekend as the Georgia Dawgs and Clemson Tigers face off at the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The two teams will play at the Bank of America Stadium Saturday, Sep. 4, at 7:30.

“Somebody’s gonna come out a winner and somebody’s gonna come out a loser. We hope it’ll be the Dawgs,” said Georgia fan Alan Verner.

“I think it’s safe to say that I’m confident in my Tigers this weekend,” said Clemson fan John Jennings.

The River Road Tailgaters drove up from Athens Georgia to see their team play. It’s a decades-old tradition they’re continuing this season.

“We’ll follow the team wherever they take us,” Verner said.

David Huber and his family drove up from Atlanta - he’s rooting for the Tigers and soaking up the start to what he hopes will be a normal football season.

“This is probably the biggest game we’ve seen in two years,” Huber said.

No matter the team, fans say they’re amped up and ready to tailgate after the pandemic canceled a majority of games and events last year.

“Trying to catch up from last year having a very different football season and we’re looking forward to a more normal experience and Charlotte is a great town, great atmosphere, good football town,” Verner said.

“I’m glad we’re getting through that and we’re excited about a new year and this is a great way to kick off a new year against Clemson here in Charlotte, so we’re [really] excited to be here,” said Georgia fan Mack McClung, Georgia Fan.

“Great weather, great fans, the best team will win,” Huber said.

It’s set to be a jam-packed weekend with College Game Day and the big game but fans say you should still be cautious against COVID-19.

“I feel like a lot of people kinda have COVID in their rearview mirror right now which, you gotta love the optimism but you gotta stay on your toes. You gotta really understand we’re still in the thick of this especially in a lot of different marginalized parts of our community,” Jennings said.

All guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces inside of Bank of America Stadium, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

