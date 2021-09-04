Molly’s Kids: Deanna Lawson gets insurance approval for added help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime one of our #MollysKids, Deanna Lawson, finally got her insurance approval to head to the Boston Vascular Center at Boston Children’s Hospital on September 20th. This Lenoir 7th-grader will be there for the week.

“We are hoping for some news on the mass in her chest area,” her mom Janey Porter said. “We also are hoping to get more information with her other issues.”

Deanna’s “other issues” include two very rare conditions. She lives with Pallister Hall Syndrome and Klippel Feil Syndrome. The latter affects all her major organs and was diagnosed early. Janey says the illness is in part because Deanna was born to a homeless woman addicted to meth, which affected the pregnancy. Dee also lives with autism and is mostly non-verbal. She also has kidney disease, unspecified GI issues and a femoral hernia.

She can say about ten words, but is adept at texting and signing. She loves learning, music, and is a recent new fan of the Carolina Panthers. She got to attend a game and keeps letting her mom know she wants to go again.

In every email Janey writes about her daughter, she emphasizes Deanna’s joy. How she lives life as it is, and has passion for new things. But Janey is ready, she says, to get some answers.

“We are having to drive to Boston due to COVID,” she said. “So we’re stopping halfway so she can rest her back, which is most impacted by the Klippel Feil Syndrome. We’ve already planned to stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The chocolate factory there is making her a honorary Hershey plant inspector, which is a great reason to stop and take a break.”

Safe travels, to you both, Janey, and thank you for the update...

#MollysKids

